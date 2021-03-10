You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Harwich Sewage Construction Continues With Phase 2

Harwich Sewage Construction Continues With Phase 2

March 10, 2021

Harwich Town Hall

HARWICH – The Town of Harwich recently issued an update on the sewage construction schedule at multiple pump stations across the town. 

Two contracts are currently underway for construction within Harwich.

This week through March 26, work will continue on the Spence’s Trace & Route 137 pump station site as well as the Parshall Flume tentative station delivery and installation. 

Work will also continue through the 26th on the Church Street north and south pumping stations. 

Sewer crews will also be performing flushing and cleaning of the pipe network.

The projected schedule will be adjusted accordingly based on the progress of the work and weather.

Town officials also said that, on a needed basis, other auxiliary crews will be in the area performing testing, installing invest, raising castings, paving and performing general cleanup at the sites throughout the duration of the project.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 