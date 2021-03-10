Harwich Sewage Construction Continues With Phase 2

HARWICH – The Town of Harwich recently issued an update on the sewage construction schedule at multiple pump stations across the town.

Two contracts are currently underway for construction within Harwich.

This week through March 26, work will continue on the Spence’s Trace & Route 137 pump station site as well as the Parshall Flume tentative station delivery and installation.

Work will also continue through the 26th on the Church Street north and south pumping stations.

Sewer crews will also be performing flushing and cleaning of the pipe network.

The projected schedule will be adjusted accordingly based on the progress of the work and weather.

Town officials also said that, on a needed basis, other auxiliary crews will be in the area performing testing, installing invest, raising castings, paving and performing general cleanup at the sites throughout the duration of the project.