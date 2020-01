HARWICH – The Town of Harwich is hosting a community workshop to better understand how natural hazards and a changing climate will impact the community, and to develop priority actions to improve the town’s resilience to those threats.

The Workshops are part of the Massachusetts Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Program, which supports local Massachusetts Communities.

The workshop will be held January 31st from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Harwich Cultural Center