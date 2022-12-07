Harwich to Host Annual Homeless for the Holidays Program

HARWICH – Harwich fire and police departments have announced the towns annual Homeless for the Holidays Program.

The drive will take place at Brooks Park in Harwich on Wednesday December 7 at 8 A.M. and run through the night until noon on Thursday December 8.

Volunteers will be standing by to accept donations of cash, gift cards, nonperishable food items, and new unwrapped toys. Proceeds will benefit the Family Pantry of Harwich.

According to Lieutenant Brad Willis of Harwich Fire Department, last years drive totaled 732 toys, 1,000 pounds of food, and just over $10,000 in cash and gift cards.

“Sadly, the demand for this stuff is skyrocketing as we all know recently with the prices of everything jumping so severely in the last year. I’ve spoken to the pantry and they’re eagerly awaiting our drop off on Sunday,” Willis said.

More information on the drive may be found here.