You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Haul of Atlantic Cod, Once Abundant, Reaches New Low

Haul of Atlantic Cod, Once Abundant, Reaches New Low

May 10, 2022

An Atlantic cod. Courtesy of NOAA Fisheries.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — One of the oldest fishing industries in the U.S. sank to a new low in catch last year, signaling that efforts to rebuild the fishery still have a long way to go.

New England fishermen have caught Atlantic cod for centuries, but catch has dwindled over the last decade due to overfishing, restrictive fishing quotas and environmental changes.

State regulators said earlier this month that Maine fishermen brought fewer cod to the docks last year than any other in recorded history.

The state’s catch was more than 20 million pounds per year in the early 1990s and fell to less than 50,000 pounds in 2021.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 