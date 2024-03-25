You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Healey Administration Praises New Federal Tax Guidance On Offshore Wind

Healey Administration Praises New Federal Tax Guidance On Offshore Wind

March 25, 2024

BOSTON – Massachusetts Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper is reacting positively to newly-released federal guidance for the offshore wind industry.

Tepper says the U.S. Treasury Department has expanded eligibility for bonus tax credit through the Inflation Reduction Act.

She says the tax credits are critical to lowering the price of offshore wind for consumers.

The Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources is overseeing the bidding process for the state’s fourth round of competitive offshore wind solicitation, which will begin after Wednesday’s deadline for development proposals. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

