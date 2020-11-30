Healey Provides Tips on Making Holiday Donations

BOSTON- Attorney General Maura Healey is reminding residents to be aware of where their donations are going, as Giving Tuesday approaches and the holiday season continues.

While noting that charitable organizations across the state provide important resources and materials for communities and residents in need, especially during a global pandemic, Healey stated that some organizations utilize professional solicitors to collect public donations. With that, not all donation money goes directly to vital causes.

Healey recommends that citizens make informed decisions about where they decide to donate their money. She added that they should confirm the charity’s name and what they provide to communities, and also find out how much of each dollar goes directly to the charity they are donating to.

Solicitors should also be identified as professionals or volunteers; Healey noted that professional solicitors are legally required to disclose certain details, so that donors are not misled.