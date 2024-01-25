You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Healey Files $56 Billion FY2025 Budget Covering Housing, Sheltering

Healey Files $56 Billion FY2025 Budget Covering Housing, Sheltering

January 25, 2024

Gov. Healey at Housing Assistance Corporation on Cape Cod.

HYANNIS – Governor Maura Healey has filed her FY25 budget recommendation, coming in at just over $56 billion dollars.

The plan includes improvements for education, infrastructure and housing, as well as funds to continue the MassReconnect program providing no-cost community college for students 25 and older. It’s new initiative Cape Cod Community College President John Cox says is a gamechanger for the local community and its older residents.

“Our Fiscal Year 2025 budget proposal is balanced, responsible and forward-looking. It protects taxpayer dollars while also making crucial investments to lower costs for people and improve quality of life,” said Governor Maura Healey in a statement.

“Together, we can make child care more affordable and accessible for families, ensure every student is receiving a high-quality education, and improve our public transportation, roads and bridges. We thank the Legislature for their consideration of our proposal and look forward to our partnership throughout the budget process.”

$1.3 billion of the plan utilizes revenue generated by the Fair Share surtax—also known as the “Millionaire Tax”—for both education and transportation, including steps towards universal Pre-K in Gateway Cities by 2026. 

It also maintains $475 million in Commonwealth Cares for Children (C3) grants, fully supports universal school meals, said Healey in the statement.

Healey also signed an executive order creating a new Transportation Funding Task Force that will examine the state’s transportation system and develop long term goals and recommendations for financing.

She also filed a supplemental budget to cover deficiencies in the emergency assistance shelter system for FY24 and exposures in FY25.

