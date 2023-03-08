Healey Tax Plan Includes Septic Credit

HYANNIS – A tax credit for septic system replacement could be doubled under Governor Maura Healey’s recently proposed tax relief plan.

The increase would be from $6,000 to $12,000, as well as shorten the distribution time from four years to three, said Association to Preserve Cape Cod Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb.

“Everybody realizes what needs to happen and that we need rapid improvement in our wastewater treatment in order to get the water quality returns that we need in order to maintain the economic well-being of the region,” said Gottlieb

“Everybody’s working cooperatively in good faith to try and bring those resources to Cape Cod.”

He added that the credit only extends to septic system replacements, but he hopes to see it extended to sewer hook-ups as the Cape invests in wastewater infrastructure.

“Working with our legislative delegation and the administration, we can craft a way to both expand the value of the tax credit to more residents, for more purposes on the Cape, without becoming a budget breaker for the Commonwealth,” said Gottlieb.

The announcement comes as the state considers changes to Title 5 septic regulations that could require those living nearby sensitive watersheds to upgrade their septic, unless their town applies for permits confirming they’re working on a solution for wastewater.

Barnstable County also recently revised its septic loan program, which now provides low and no-interest loans to those living nearby sensitive watersheds who need to upgrade their system.