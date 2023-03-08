You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Healey Tax Plan Includes Septic Credit

Healey Tax Plan Includes Septic Credit

March 8, 2023

Cyanobacteria at Goose Pond. Town of Chatham.

HYANNIS – A tax credit for septic system replacement could be doubled under Governor Maura Healey’s recently proposed tax relief plan. 

The increase would be from $6,000 to $12,000, as well as shorten the distribution time from four years to three, said Association to Preserve Cape Cod Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb. 

“Everybody realizes what needs to happen and that we need rapid improvement in our wastewater treatment in order to get the water quality returns that we need in order to maintain the economic well-being of the region,” said Gottlieb

“Everybody’s working cooperatively in good faith to try and bring those resources to Cape Cod.”

He added that the credit only extends to septic system replacements, but he hopes to see it extended to sewer hook-ups as the Cape invests in wastewater infrastructure. 

“Working with our legislative delegation and the administration, we can craft a way to both expand the value of the tax credit to more residents, for more purposes on the Cape, without becoming a budget breaker for the Commonwealth,” said Gottlieb.

The announcement comes as the state considers changes to Title 5 septic regulations that could require those living nearby sensitive watersheds to upgrade their septic, unless their town applies for permits confirming they’re working on a solution for wastewater.

Barnstable County also recently revised its septic loan program, which now provides low and no-interest loans to those living nearby sensitive watersheds who need to upgrade their system.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 