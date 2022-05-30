Healey Urges Caution Amid Baby Formula Shortage

HYANNIS – Attorney General Maura Healey is cautioning the public to watch for potential scams as families struggle to purchase baby formula amid a national shortage.

“As scammers look to exploit every hardship for their own gain, we are urging consumers to use caution, beware of unknown sellers, and call our office if they suspect a scam or encounter exorbitant prices when purchasing baby formula,” Healey said.

Tips from the attorney general’s office to avoid scams included shopping for formula at known retailers and contacting pediatricians to see if they have formula.

Healey advised consumers considering buying formula from an unknown source to search the company’s name online alongside words like ‘scam’ and ‘complaint’ as a precaution.

The Department of Public Health has advised families to not make their own formula, dilute formula, or use products that are recalled or expired.

Click here to file a complaint online with the Attorney General’s Consumer Advocacy and Response Division.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter