Healey’s New Climate Science Office Includes Falmouth Voice

FALMOUTH – Governor Maura Healey’s administration is launching an advisory panel through the newly-created Office of Climate Science, which will include a local ocean expert.

Part of the panel’s goal will be to guide future state and local climate adaptation projects.

The Office of Climate Science, established last October, is part of the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

EEA Secretary Rebecca Tepper says the commonwealth’s policies must protect its most vulnerable communities.

The panel includes Dr. Sarah Das of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, who says she looks forward to bringing to the table her expertise on polar and ocean science.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.