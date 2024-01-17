You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Healey’s New Climate Science Office Includes Falmouth Voice

Healey’s New Climate Science Office Includes Falmouth Voice

January 17, 2024

Gov. Healey at Housing Assistance Corporation on Cape Cod.

FALMOUTH – Governor Maura Healey’s administration is launching an advisory panel through the newly-created Office of Climate Science, which will include a local ocean expert.

Part of the panel’s goal will be to guide future state and local climate adaptation projects.

The Office of Climate Science, established last October, is part of the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

EEA Secretary Rebecca Tepper says the commonwealth’s policies must protect its most vulnerable communities.

The panel includes Dr. Sarah Das of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, who says she looks forward to bringing to the table her expertise on polar and ocean science. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 