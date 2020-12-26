Health Care Bill Expands Telehealth Access

HYANNIS – State lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have supported health care legislation that would expand telehealth services for residents across Massachusetts.

Enacted by the House of Representatives with a vote of 157-0 and by the Senate on a voice vote, it would allow residents to access telehealth services at a rate comparable to in-person doctor visits.

Supporters of the bill include State Representative William Crocker (R-Centerville) and State Senator Julian Cyr (D-Truro).

The bill would protect consumers from out-of-network “surprise” medical billing and expand the scope of practice for optometrists and certain nursing professionals, as well as enhance coverage for COVID-19 testing and services.

Reimbursements for cancer clinical trials and treatment coverage for certain childhood diseases are also included in the bill.

The bill also mandates that telehealth services for primary care and chronic disease care be reimbursed at the same rate as in-person visits for the next two years, and also keeps telehealth rates for other services in place until 90 days after Governor Charlie Baker’s declared State of Emergency is lifted.

Health care providers will also be required to notify patients of their network status before a non-emergency procedure takes place so patients can make more informed health care decisions.