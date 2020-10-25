You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Health Experts Question Pence Campaigning as Essential Work

October 25, 2020

President Donald J. Trump, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, and Vice President Mike Pence (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Health policy specialists are questioning Vice President Mike Pence’s claim that federal rules on essential workers allow him to continue to campaign and not quarantine himself after exposure to multiple close staffers with COVID-19.  

Campaigning is not an official duty that might fall under the guidelines meant to ensure that people like police, first responders and key transportation and food workers can still perform any jobs that can’t be done remotely, the health experts say.

A Pence aide said Sunday that the vice president would continue to work and travel, including for campaigning, after his chief of staff and some other close contacts tested positive.

By MARILYNN MARCHIONE

