Health Officials Suspect Avian Influenza as Cause of Deceased Birds

HYANNIS – Massachusetts environmental and health officials suspect Avian Influenza as the cause of deceased birds that have been found along the state’s coastlines recently.

Officials said the disease rarely infects humans, though advised residents not to interact with any sick or dead birds they find in the wild.

“Over the past week, Massachusetts has seen a substantial uptick in reports of dead and dying seabirds, including eiders, cormorants, and gulls,” said Andrew Vitz, MassWildlife State Ornithologist in a statement.

“We are asking for the public’s help in reporting observations of sick shorebirds along the coastline. Prompt reporting will expedite testing and diagnosis in cooperation with our state and federal partners who have been monitoring HPAI for several years.”

The disease impacts seagulls, ducks, terns and cormorants.

Officials ask residents who spot sick-looking birds to report it online at mass.gov/reportbirds.

Sick or dead poultry or other domestic birds can be reported to the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources Division of Animal Health at (617) 626-1795.