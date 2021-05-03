You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Helicopter to Distribute Rabies Vaccines Over Cape Cod

May 3, 2021

BOURNE, Mass. (AP) – Don’t be alarmed by a low-flying helicopter over Cape Cod in the next month or so.

Starting Monday, a helicopter will drop oral rabies vaccine baits intended for raccoons and other wildlife over portions of Barnstable and Plymouth counties.

The Cape Cod Times reports that the distribution of the vaccine baits to the north and west of the Cape Cod Canal will continue through June 4.

The Cape Cod and Southeast Massachusetts Rabies Task Force said in a statement that about 68,000 oral rabies vaccine baits will be distributed. Using a helicopter allows the state’s wildlife services to get baits into areas not accessible by vehicle.

The baits are pet safe.

