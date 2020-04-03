Help is Available for Small Businesses Impacted By COVID-19

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce has put together a list of resources to help small businesses that may need loans or other assistance as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As small businesses such as restaurants, bars, gyms and salons are forced by the pandemic to go dark and lay off employees, many owners are desperate for government aid to help them salvage small businesses that can’t survive for long without customers, not only on the Cape, but nationwide.

According to the Cape Cod Chamber, the Coronavirus Emergency Loans Small Business Guide and ChecklistDownload PDF (provided by the US Chamber of Commerce) takes a small business step-by-step through the process of preparing to file for a loan.

An interactive map shows how much aid is available under the Small Business Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses in each state, according to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which Congress recently approved.

Currently, the U.S. Chamber estimates $11 billion will be available to Massachusetts small businesses through the Act.

You can send business questions or comments to a special in-box monitored by several Cape Cod Chamber staff, at cccoc-COVID@capecodchamber.org. Chamber staff is available Monday through Friday by email or phone from 8:30 am to 5 pm.

Below are a number of useful links for local small businesses, from the Cape Cod Chamber:

Latest Guidance from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts

Here is the link to the Dept. of Unemployment Assistance

Latest guidance from the Small Business Administration

Latest updates from Cape Cod Healthcare

Latest updates from Barnstable County

Community resources developed by the Cape Cod Commission

Bartender Emergency Assistance Program

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation employers’ resource page

If you’ve already submitted an application to the Small Business Administration and want to check on status, please call customer service at 1-800-659-2955 (TTY: 1-800-877-8339) or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

If you are submitting a new application, please follow the new streamlined steps in the portal https://covid19relief.sba.gov/#/

Small businesses are encouraged to apply for EIDL and then request an Economic Injury Disaster Loan advance of up to $10,000. The loan advance will provide economic relief to businesses impacted by the COVID-19 disaster and funds will be made available within three days.

You may also direct inquiries and questions to the SBA District Office email at MassachusettsDO@sba.gov.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is committed to helping American businesses respond to the coronavirus so they can support their employees, customers, and communities.

Businesses are being equipped with tools, resources, and information to help them navigate the challenges of the pandemic in real time. Learn more at uschamber.com/coronavirus.