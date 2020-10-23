Heritage Museums and Gardens Co-Hosts Halloween Virtual Trivia Night

SANDWICH – Heritage Museums and Gardens is teaming up with the STEM Academy and Sandwich High School Parent Teacher Student Association to host an interactive Halloween Festival Virtual Trivia Night on Saturday.

The Trivia Brothers (Brett and Nik Outchcunis) will be conducting the event, which is expected to test the knowledge, skill, luck and ingenuity of participants.

“It’s a really fun way for families to do something that is still Halloween-themed and still kind of a fun thing to get together,” said Heritage Museums and Gardens Manager of Public Programs Liz Fort.

“There’s still a community feel because you can see everyone else playing along with.”

There will be a challenge of questions from a number of categories, scavenger hunts, and a chance for participants to show off their costumes.

There will be two different trivia challenge times, geared towards different ages.

From 5:30-6:30pm, the challenge will be geared towards teams with children under the age of 13 and from 7-8:30pm, it will be geared towards teams with adults and/or children over the age of 13.

The cost to participate is $25 per team, per episode and only one person needs to register.

The event serves as a fundraiser with proceeds supporting both the association and Heritage.

Advance registration is required and space is limited.

“Right now it’s a challenging time, everyone’s trying to figure out what’s happening with school and everything but we hope that this will be a fun way to celebrate Halloween at home,” said Fort.

Visit heritagemuseums.org for details and to register.