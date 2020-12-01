Heritage Museums Says New Garden was Well-Received

SANDWICH – This year marks the first season of the accessible McGraw Family Garden of the Senses at the Heritage Museums and Gardens, and they say that it has been a success.

The garden winds around a historic windmill from the 19th century moved to the Heritage property from Orleans.

“It has such a wonderful walkway through a beautiful, forested space,” said Heather Mead, Director of Visitor Engagement at Heritage Museums and Gardens.

The garden features an aspen walkway and a boardwalk with overhanging weeping spruce trees.

The walk also includes trails alongside several water features.

The garden was designed with accessibility in mind, said Mead.

“It’s meant to be totally accessible to visitors with disabilities, with very easy to navigate grades, and also to be really sensory-rich. In bloom season, we have incredible plants that highlight the sense of touch, taste and smell.”

As well as the traditional spring and summer season for Heritage, the garden also features in the ongoing Gardens Aglow winter event running through December 27 on select days.

For Gardens Aglow, the trail features numerous light installations alongside its path and up-cycled bottles to create unique lighting effects.

Tickets for each of the four entry time slots can be found at the Heritage Museums and Gardens website.