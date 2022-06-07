Heroes In Transition Highlights Community Partnerships

HYANNIS – With June marking National PTSD Awareness Month, Heroes In Transition (HIT) is highlighting a program that allows the group to provide assistance to members of the military and their families.

HIT’s Executive Director Nicole Spencer said that the group’s Community Partners program allows HIT to have consistent funding throughout the year so they can help those who have served.

“We want to remind business leaders that they can provide year-round support for those who sacrifice so much for our country,” Spencer said.

The HIT director said that Cape Cod 5 has supported the group’s efforts for several years and the bank became a Community Partner in 2021.

“Through the programs HIT provides, they are bringing people together – service members, veterans, military spouses, and families – and providing a sense of familial support. I wish there were more organizations like Heroes In Transition,” said Cape Cod 5 CEO Matt Burke, an Army National Guard veteran who served in Iraq.

The Lobster Trap has also become a Community Partner and the Bourne restaurant has hosted an annual Oyster Bash fundraiser for HIT.

Learn more about becoming a Community Partner at HIT’s website.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter