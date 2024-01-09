Heroes In Transition Participating in BFit Challenge

MASHPEE – Heroes In Transition (HIT), a Mashpee-based nonprofit providing support to veterans, will be participating in the BFit Challenge which is organized by the Boston Bruins Foundation.

BFit Challenge is a one-day event where participants can either run or walk to help raise funds for HIT’s 14 different programs which provide assistance to service members, veterans, military couples, military spouses, and military families in the region.

“We are so excited to be a beneficiary of the BFit Challenge which raises awareness and funds to the great work being done by first responder and military charities throughout the state, New England, and our country,” said HIT Executive Director Nicole Spencer.

“To have HIT be a part of it this year is a testament to the impact our programs have on the lives of all we serve. We hope anyone interested in taking part in this one-of-a-kind event considers joining our team at the end of this month,” Spencer said.

Taking place on Sunday, January 28, starting at 9 a.m. and going until 1 p.m. the event will be at TD Garden in Boston.

The challenge is not a race, but a fundraising event that requires each participant to raise a minimum of $300 with 100% of all fundraising going to the charity of their choice.

HIT is one of several nonprofits that were selected to benefit from this year’s challenge, with each selection supporting first responders, military, or veterans.

Participants can register in one of three separate divisions which include one for firefighters and EMS, one for law enforcement and military personnel, and one for the community that anyone can sign up for.

Fundraising incentives for the event include BFit swag item for anyone who raises $1,500, a hockey puck autographed by a Boston Bruins player for anyone who raises $2,500, a jersey autographed by a Tier A Boston Bruins player and an autographed Boston Bruins puck for anyone who raises $5,000, and four tickets to a Boston Bruins home game in the 2024-2025 for anyone who raises $10,000.

To register with HIT’s team or to learn more about the organization visit their website.