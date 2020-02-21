Heroes In Transition to Hold Final Ruck4HIT Info Session

MASHPEE – Heroes In Transition will hold its final informational session next week for this year’s Ruck4HIT.

The event is a relay race in which teams of runners travel through each town on Cape Cod over the course of about 36 hours.

The informational session is geared for individuals interested in participating as a runner, support runner, driver, volunteer or sponsor.

The meeting is Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Cape Cod Coffee Café in Mashpee Commons. The deadline to register as a participant for the event is March 6. The sponsorship deadline is April 1.

“This is a great opportunity for everyone from runners to drivers to sponsors to support runners to learn about the Ruck4HIT, why people participate, and how they can get involved in this year’s race,” said Steve Spence, a Ruck4HIT co-organizer.

“For many, it’s the most difficult race they have ever run in, but also the most meaningful, in the end people realize they are running for those who can’t, especially service members who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

The Ruck4HIT is a relay race that started in 2016.

Spencer said 15 teams have signed up for this year’s event, making it the biggest Ruck4HIT.

“We need help ensuring that this year’s race is a success. Our upcoming info session is a great opportunity for people to learn how they can help us make that happen,” Spencer said. “There are plenty of ways that people can support the Ruck4HIT.”

Twelve runners and four support personnel participated in the first iteration which started at Ground Zero in New York City and concluded in Falmouth, 41 hours later.

In 2017, the course shifted to the Cape and expanded to 12 teams.

Since then, it has taken place on Cape Cod, attracting participants from throughout the United States.

“The commitment is what we really like to talk about from the people that participate in this event,” said HIT Executive Director Nicole Spencer.

“From the minute they sign up, they are talking about Heroes In Transition and helping us fund raise,” she said.

Organizers of the event are seeking runners, support runners, drivers, sponsors, volunteers, and donors to participate in the 5th Annual Ruck4HIT.

“Whether you’re a runner, driver, volunteer, sponsor, or donor, you can have a major impact on raising awareness for the Ruck4HIT and raising funds to support Heroes In Transition’s work to assist veterans, service members, and military families,” Steve Spencer said.

As part of the event, runners wear 20 or 30 pound rucksacks on their back as a reminder of the sacrifices service members and veterans have made and the burdens they carry on behalf of our country.

“That rucksack which is 20 or 30 pounds is really are way of being able to somehow and someway share the burdens that our military men and women face every day,” Nicole Spencer said.

Each participant runs a 2 to 4 mile leg before switching off with a teammate.

Ruck4HIT has two separate divisions: JETHRO and JONES.

Jethro refers to the call sign of U.S. Marine Captain Eric A. Jones.

Heroes In Transition was formed in honor of Captain Jones following his death in a helicopter crash during a combat mission in Afghanistan in October 2009.

Teams in the JETHRO Division will have one van, seven runners, two drivers, and be required to raise a minimum of $5,000 to support Heroes In Transition.

Teams in the JONES Division will have two vans, up to 14 runners, up to 4 drivers, and be required to raise a minimum of $8,000.

Group training sessions for the Ruck4HIT will continue through the end of April.

Training sessions take place every Saturday morning at Cape Cod Coffee Café in Mashpee Commons at 7:45 a.m.

The 5th Annual Ruck4HIT is set to take place Friday, May 1st in Bourne and end on Saturday, May 2nd in Mashpee.

To learn more about Ruck4HIT, visit Heroesintransition.org.

Individuals interested in running or driving should contact ruck4hit@gmail.com, individual interested in volunteering should contact ruck4hitvolunteers@gmail.com, and companies interested in serving as a sponsor should contact contact@heroesintransition.org.