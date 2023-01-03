Heroes In Transition Unveils Health Program for Male Members

MASHPEE – Heroes in Transition (HIT) has unveiled its new Regroup program, an initiative geared towards helping male service members, veterans and military spouses.

The program runs for 4 weeks from 6 to 7:30 pm beginning Wednesday, January 18.

Workshops hosted at Mashpee TV on Industrial Drive will focus on ways to become healthier, including self-care strategies, development ways to mitigate stress, and other wellness steps.

“Especially with the new year, all of us can benefit from identifying ways to become healthier by implementing practical strategies into our lifestyle,” said HIT Executive Director Nicole Spencer in a statement.

“Wellness is exponentially more important for individuals who are serving or who have served our country as well as military spouses because of the significant challenges that come with military service. Far too often, this segment of the population tends to overlook their healthcare needs which is why programs like Regroup are so necessary.”

The deadline to sign up is January 11. Registration for the program can be done by emailing [email protected]

The program serves as the counterpart to Reboot, a program providing health-related support for female service members, veterans and military spouses.

More on the program, as well as HIT’s other resources, can be found on their website.