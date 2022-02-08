Historic Opening Weekend For Steamship Reservations As Residents and Visitors Eye Summer Plans

WOODS HOLE – The Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority recently announced that opening-day activity for summer automobile reservations between the Cape and Islands hit record setting levels as residents and visitors look ahead to the summer months.

The Hyannis/Nantucket route, which opened for internet bookings on January 18, 2022 for trips beginning on May 17, 2022, processed 9,499 transactions totaling nearly $4.7 million in revenue, a massive increase from the 5,530 transactions totaling $2.7 million the year prior.

Online bookings for the Woods Hole/MV route processed 24,580 transactions netting nearly $5.8 million on their January 25, 2022 opening, up from 16,252 transactions and $3.9 million in revenue on opening day 2021.

At the height of the booking frenzy, over 14,000 customers were in the queue of the Authority’s online waiting list.

“These results for our internet general openings are a continuation of the strong demand for vehicle travel to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket that we experienced throughout 2021,” said Steamship Authority General Manager Robert B. Davis.

“Since the 2022 operating schedules are nearly identical to the Authority’s 2021 schedule, it’s also a clear continuation of the trend we saw last year of customers booking their travel farther out in advance We believe that to be a result of the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the desire to have summer plans in place early in the year,” he said.

Customers in the Authority’s Preferred or Excursion programs are able to book spaces set aside for last minute travel needs.

In person and telephone reservations are currently available for travel to and from the islands beginning on May 17, 2022 through October 19, 2022.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter