Historic Provincetown Inn Up For Sale For First Time In 46 Years

PROVINCETOWN – The historic Provincetown Inn is currently up for sale.

The popular inn, restaurant, and wedding destination overlooking Provincetown Harbor has been under continuous ownership by the Evans family since Brooke Evans bought it in 1977.

The property sits on six acres and contains 102 guest rooms, a private beach, two restaurants, two honeymoon suites, and numerous function and banquet spaces.

The sale, which includes the land, the businesses, the structures, and the brand, does not preclude prospective owners from making sizable changes in form and function.

John E. Ciluzzi, President of Premier Commercial, has been retained to market and sell the property.

“The Provincetown Inn’s waterfront location, history, and business is an opportunity that will capture national interest and international attention,” said Ciluzzi.

“The brand, so well known as the Provincetown Inn, has been enjoyed by visitors from around the world.”

“We see the property has a unique opportunity to continue as a hospitality operation or potentially a redevelopment play that could include residential, mixed-use development, or workforce housing.”

A 2015 property summary report from the town gave the parcel a $13,906,200 tax value.

Premier Commercial will be conducting tours of the site in August and September.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter