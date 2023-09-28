Historic “The Finest Hours” Lifeboat Getting New Home

ORLEANS – The Centers for Culture and History in Orleans has selected Chatham-based SV Design to plan a new building to serve as the home of the aging Coast Guard lifeboat that assisted in rescuing 32 sailors during a 1952 nor’easter.

The local story was retold in the book “The Finest Hours” by bestselling author and Barnstable High graduate Casey Sherman, which also became a Disney film in 2016 starring Chris Pine.

As part of taking on responsibility for the vessel, the Centers will also educate visitors about the lifeboat now part of the National Register of Historic Places, as well as over 300 years of Cape maritime history and lifesaving techniques.

The vessel draws thousands of visitors every summer.