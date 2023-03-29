Holtec Applying for Permit Modification to Allow Wastewater Discharge

PLYMOUTH – The company in charge of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station decommissioning process said it plans to file for a permit by the end of the week that could allow them to discharge radioactive wastewater from the project into Cape Cod Bay.

Plymouth and Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran said, meanwhile, plans continue to conduct split-sample testing between Holtec International and environmental officials to ensure transparency on the water’s safety.

“The state must fulfill its regulatory duty and take decisive action to ensure that the environment and economy of Massachusetts is not severely damaged for Generations because we didn’t take the time to investigate potential consequences,” said Moran at this week’s meeting of the Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel.

Moran added that she continues to pursue legislation that would prevent a possible discharge.

U.S. Senator for Massachusetts Ed Markey has also secured a commitment from the company that he will receive a detailed report on the water testing.

Officials with Holtec said they are abiding by all federal regulations and would continue to do so when it comes to discharge of the water.

The decommissioning process is expected to be finished within 8 years.