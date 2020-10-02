You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Homeless Prevention Council Now a SNAP Outreach Partner

Homeless Prevention Council Now a SNAP Outreach Partner

October 2, 2020

ORLEANS – The Homeless Prevention Council has officially been named as an Outreach Partner with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The HPC is now the second SNAP Outreach Partner with the state’s Department of Transitional Assistance on the Cape and the first to specifically provide benefits to the Lower and Outer Cape.

The partnership program has been developed as a way to inform residents of their SNAP eligibility and how to apply for these benefits.

“Especially during the time of COVID, where there’s so many issues and concerns around food insecurity, we want to be able to be right on the forefront with supporting folks in the community,” said HPC Executive Director Hadley Luddy.

Residents of the Lower and Outer Cape can now reach out to the HPC for help with understanding and completing SNAP applications, along with other resources.

“It’s really a natural and logical step for us to take as we continue to identify and pursue better ways to serve our community,” Luddy continued.

To learn more, visit the HPC’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 