You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Industry Experts Say Hotel Staff Shortages Continue

Industry Experts Say Hotel Staff Shortages Continue

July 8, 2022

HYANNIS – Despite surging summer travel demand, the hotel industry is still struggling with staffing shortages, according to industry experts.

A survey conducted by the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) reported that 97 percent of respondents were experiencing staffing shortages, about half of which severely so.

Hiring campaigns by the foundation have highlighted increased wages, flexibility with hours and expanded benefits, but hotels continue to see declines in hiring as the summer continues.

In the last three months, respondents to AHLA said they have hired about 23 additional new employees per property, but are also trying to fill additional an 12 positions. About 130,000 positions at hotels remain open nationwide. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 