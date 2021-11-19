You are here: Home / NewsCenter / House Moves Toward OK of Sweeping Social, Climate Bill

November 19, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democrats have brushed aside months-long divisions and are approaching House passage of their expansive social and environment bill.

Final approval has been delayed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who has spoken for hours criticizing the legislation, President Joe Biden, and Democrats.

But passage is still expected Friday on a near party-line vote. That will send the measure to the Senate, where cost-cutting demands by moderate Senator Joe Manchin and that chamber’s strict rules seem certain to force significant changes.

The bill includes far-reaching changes in taxation, health care, energy, climate change, family services, education, and housing.

By Alan Fram, Associated Press

