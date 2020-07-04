Housing Assistance Completes Lofts at 57 In Hyannis

HYANNIS – The Housing Assistance Corporation of Cape Cod has completed construction of the Lofts at 57 on Ridgewood Avenue in Hyannis.

The apartments include 6 market rate apartments and two affordable housing units.

HAC purchased the lot in 2017 and worked with town officials to turn the property into rental housing.

The Town of Barnstable provided 550,000 in funding, through Community Preservation Act funds, as well as its Affordable Housing Growth Development Trust Fund.

“It is an impressive display of teamwork and multiple sources of funding coming together,” said Housing Assistance CEO Alisa Magnotta.

The majority of tenants are young professionals that include a videographer, an airline pilot and those in the hospitality industry.

“We are excited to see this complete. Now we have this beautiful little community which is great,” said Housing Assistance Director of Development and Planning David Quinn.