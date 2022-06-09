Housing Assistance Corporation Announces Brewster Project

BREWSTER – The Housing Assistance Corporation has announced a pair of lotteries for affordable housing in Brewster.

Twenty-nine new affordable homes are available in Brewster Woods, an apartment complex with one, two, and three-bedroom options featuring off-street parking, central laundry, tenant storage, on-site management and 24-hour emergency maintenance.

Affordable units are also available at Serenity Apartments, a 55 and older community with studio and one-bedroom options available.

The deadline for housing lottery applications is July 1 for both communities.

Income and asset limits apply.

To apply, visit Housing Assistance Corporation’s website by clicking here.

Paper applications can also be delivered to 460 West Main Street, Hyannis, MA 02601.

Applications for the Serenity units can also be found at Brewster Town Hall and Brewster Ladies Library.

For more information dial 508-771-5400 ext. 284.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter