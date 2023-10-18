Housing Development Proposed In Downtown Edgartown

EDGARTOWN – As Donaroma’s Nursery and Landscaping prepares to move its business from Edgartown to Oak Bluffs, a group of town developers and property owners are submitting a proposal to build a housing development containing up to 66 units in the newly available 3.1-acre space on Upper Main Street.

Although the proposed “Edgartown Gardens” project is still in the early stages of development, it is slated to include a sizable portion of affordable housing units under Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 40B.

Project developers touted the location’s convenient access to downtown Edgartown as an ideal location to create meaningful housing for area residents.

The project is awaiting approval from MassHousing, while the Martha’s Vineyard Commission has approved a traffic study to assess potential traffic impacts associated with the project.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter