Cape and Vineyard Housing Projects Receive State Funding

BOSTON – Multiple housing projects on Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard will be receiving state funding.

Governor Maura Healey approved $246 million in direct subsidies and housing tax credits to be distributed to 27 affordable and mixed-use housing sites across Massachusetts, including four new ones within the local region. The money stems from both federal and state resources.

Aid will be distributed to 107 Main Street in Orleans, 3 Jerome Smith Road in Provincetown, the first phase of the Henry T. Wing School Residences plan in Sandwich, and Meshacket Commons in Edgartown.

In total, the four projects receiving state assistance will provide just over 150 housing units.

For more details, visit mass.gov.