Human Rights Advisory Commission Announces Award Recipients

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Human Rights Advisory Commission recently announced the recipients of this year’s Human Rights Awards.
Barnstable County Department of Public Health Director Sean O’Brien and Public Health Nurse Deirdre Arvidson were given the Rosenthal Community Champion Award for their work in the public sector.
The Cornerstone Award, for fostering and supporting human rights ideals, was given to Larry and Atsuko Fish. Lisa Brown of Nauset Regional High School was presented with the Tim McCarthy Human Rights Champion Award as well.
The following people, groups, and organizations were also recognized as Unsung Heroes for 2020, according to a press release from the county:
-Champ Homes Inc., Adam Burnett, and staff
-Elder Services Cape Cod and Islands: Meals on Wheels volunteers AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod, mobile outreach workers, drop-in center staff, case managers outreach specialists, volunteers, and all support staff
-YMCA, Children’s Crossing Child Care Program, all staff, childcare workers, and volunteers
-Community Health Center of Cape Cod, all staff
-League of Women Voters Cape Cod and Falmouth, Voter Services committees members
-Cape Cod Commission US Census workers
-Cape Cod USPS mail carriers and office workers/FedEx, UPS drivers and warehouse workers
-Duffy Health Center, all staff
-Tara Vargas Wallace, Amplify POC Cape Cod, Executive Director and Founder
-Cape Cod Council of Churches/ Faith’s Family Kitchen, Jeni Wheeler, staff, and volunteers
-Cape Cod Health Care, Walgreens, and CVS pharmacies employees
-Barnstable Ally Group and founder Krissie Williams
-Visiting Nurse Association of Cape Cod, Cape Cod Health Care staff (including nurses, licensed therapists, hospice workers and health care aides)
-The Woodlands at Pleasant Bay Assisted Living residence staff in Brewster (including all staff)
-Pleasant Bay Skilled Nursing & Rehab staff
-Airport Taxi Medical transport drivers, Medical transportation services
-Stop and Shop, Shaw’s, Trader Joe’s and local markets, grocery workers
-Staff of Independence House