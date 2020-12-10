Human Rights Advisory Commission Announces Award Recipients

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Human Rights Advisory Commission recently announced the recipients of this year’s Human Rights Awards.

Barnstable County Department of Public Health Director Sean O’Brien and Public Health Nurse Deirdre Arvidson were given the Rosenthal Community Champion Award for their work in the public sector.

The Cornerstone Award, for fostering and supporting human rights ideals, was given to Larry and Atsuko Fish. Lisa Brown of Nauset Regional High School was presented with the Tim McCarthy Human Rights Champion Award as well.

The following people, groups, and organizations were also recognized as Unsung Heroes for 2020, according to a press release from the county: