You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Human Rights Commission Seeks Two New Members

Human Rights Commission Seeks Two New Members

September 13, 2022

HYANNIS – A group dedicated to promoting human rights on Cape Cod is looking for new members.

Barnstable County is accepting applications to fill two vacancies on its Human Rights Advisory Commission.

A commissioner’s responsibilities include attending monthly meetings, serving on at least two ad hoc committees, and offering support to staff with human rights education.

The commission works to support equality and human rights on the Cape. Applicants must be permanent residents of Barnstable County. The county is encouraging people with diverse backgrounds and language skills to apply for the open seats.

A letter of interest and resume can be emailed to [email protected] before the September 29 deadline.

Applications may also be sent by mail to Barnstable County Human Rights Advisory Commission, Candidate Application, P.O. Box 427, Barnstable, MA 02630. Interviews will begin in October.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Brian Engles

Brian Engles is a longtime local of the Cape. He studied Film & TV at Boston University and in addition to his role at Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, he also works as a music instructor and records original songs.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 