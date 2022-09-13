Human Rights Commission Seeks Two New Members

HYANNIS – A group dedicated to promoting human rights on Cape Cod is looking for new members.

Barnstable County is accepting applications to fill two vacancies on its Human Rights Advisory Commission.

A commissioner’s responsibilities include attending monthly meetings, serving on at least two ad hoc committees, and offering support to staff with human rights education.

The commission works to support equality and human rights on the Cape. Applicants must be permanent residents of Barnstable County. The county is encouraging people with diverse backgrounds and language skills to apply for the open seats.

A letter of interest and resume can be emailed to [email protected] before the September 29 deadline.

Applications may also be sent by mail to Barnstable County Human Rights Advisory Commission, Candidate Application, P.O. Box 427, Barnstable, MA 02630. Interviews will begin in October.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter