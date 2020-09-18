Hyannis Artist Residency Applications Now Open

HYANNIS – A trio of artist residencies in downtown Hyannis will be offered through a partnership between local and statewide organizations.

With funding from the Transformative District Initiative from MassDevelopment, $1,000 stipends will be given to artists to create artwork during a four week period.

“This is a real great example of a group of community members and organizations and artists that made this happen,” Arts Foundation of Cape Cod Executive Director Julie Wake said.

The foundation and MassDevelopment are being joined in this program by the Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District, the Town of Barnstable, as well as other businesses and organizations.

Wake said that the residencies, which include three spaces within downtown Hyannis, will be a way to bring local artists, residents, and visitors together.

“We can do that through arts and culture,” Wake continued.

“We’re seeing it right now.”

The deadline to apply for the residencies is October 9, and the first residency is slated to start later in the month. To learn more, including how to apply, click here.