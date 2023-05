HYANNIS – The Hyannis Open Streets event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.

Visitors are welcome to enjoy live music, entertainment, food, and more as Main Street will be temporarily closed to traffic between Barnstable Road and Sea Street.

Free parking will be offered at the North and South Street lots, as well as at the Hyannis Transportation Center.

The rain date for the event is June 4.