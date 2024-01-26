You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Hyannis Pump Station Road Work Starts Monday

January 26, 2024

HYANNIS – Starting Monday, Town of Barnstable contractors will begin excavation for the Main Street Sewer Pump Station. 

Officials said this work will require significant construction equipment and will consist of base excavation, followed by pile driving to establish the foundation of the facility. 

Noise and vibration are to be expected, particularly during the installation of the piles and sheeting. 

Vibration monitoring will be in place throughout construction. 

Work will occur Monday through Friday, from approximately 7:00AM to 4:00PM and is part of the Town’s Sewer Pump Station Rehabilitation Program. 

