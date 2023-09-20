Hyannis Business Advocacy Group Reauthorization Meeting Scheduled

HYANNIS – On Friday, September 22, starting at 10 a.m.

The Reauthorization Meeting for the Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District will take place at the JFK Hyannis Museum on September 22, starting at 10 a.m.

The BID will also share its Five Year Plan.

Massachusetts legislation requires the Business Improvement Districts in the state to renew by a vote of all of the participating members every five years.

Some of the recent initiatives from the Hyannis Main Street BID group include advocating for a two-way Main Street, helping to develop a plan to renovate the North Street parking lot, and supporting housing in the downtown area.

They have also added additional planters to Main Street this year, and will have over 140 planters in the downtown area by next year.

Both members and non-members are invited to the meeting to learn more about what they do and help contribute to the new and continuing goals for the group.