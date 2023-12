BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable is notifying residents that sewer installation work will take place on West Main Street from Route 28 to Strawberry Hill Road beginning on Friday.

The section of the road will be shut down as Town contractors work from Monday through Friday from 7:30 am to 5 pm as weather permits.

Local and emergency traffic will be allowed to move through, with traffic monitors on-site, while businesses along the strip will be accessible through Route 28.