Hyannis Triathlons Begin Saturday Morning

HYANNIS – Athletes will be taking to the waters and roads of Barnstable on Saturday, September 10 during a pair of triathlons.

An Olympic-length event will begin at 7 a.m. from Craigville Beach, while a sprint race will start a half-hour later.

Participants will swim from the beach before riding bikes through Centerville and Osterville. After that, racers will run along Craigville Beach Road, Strawberry Hill Road, and other nearby stretches in Centerville, Hyannis, and Hyannisport.

Those around the race area should be advised that the events are slated to wrap up at around 10:30 a.m, according to planners. Until then, drivers should expect detours to be in place.

More information can be found on the races’ website.