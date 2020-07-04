Whale Watching Cruises Allowed in Phase 3 Reopening

HYANNIS – As Phase 3 of reopening Massachusetts begins July 6, whale watching excursions will be allowed to resume in Massachusetts.

They were shut down under Governor Charlie Baker’s original emergency order.

Whale watching boats on Cape Cod run out of Barnstable Harbor and Provincetown. There are also whale watching boats that operate out of Plymouth.

Under Phase 3, harbor cruises can also resume.

Hyannis Whale Watcher Cruises, based our of Barnstable Harbor, said they will introduce precautions to make its first whale watch of the season as safe as possible.

That will include requiring all passengers over the age of 3 to wear a mask or face covering that covers both the mouth and nose.

Anti-bacterial hand sanitizer has also been made accessible and all staff members are required to wash their hands every 30 minutes.

The Dolphin Fleet in Provincetown posted a notice on their website that trips will begin on July 6.

“At Dolphin Fleet, we want all our passengers to know we are doing our part to protect you, our staff, and community,” the statement said.

Captain John Boats in Plymouth will also resume operations on Monday.