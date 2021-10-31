Iconic Broadcaster, Former Red Sox Player Passes Away

HYANNIS – Former Boston Red Sox player and iconic broadcaster Jerry Remy passed away on Saturday following a battle with cancer at the age of 68.

Remy had fought numerous battles with cancer going back to 2008 when he was first diagnosed with lung cancer.

A Massachusetts native, Remy spent seven years as a second baseman for the Red Sox from 1978 to 1984, being featured as a reserve on the American League All Star Team in 1978.

Following his retirement Remy moved into the broadcast booth in 1988, where he would remain over a decades long span that would see him elected to the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2006.

After being diagnosed with lung cancer, Remy used his platform to warn people of the dangers of smoking.

Remy took a leave in absence in August following news that his cancer had returned.

In his last appearance at Fenway Park, Remy threw out the first pitch for the Wild Card matchup between the Red Sox and rival New York Yankees.

Remy leaves behind his wife and three children.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter