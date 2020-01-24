You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Three Stranded Dolphins Rescued in Yarmouth Port

Three Stranded Dolphins Rescued in Yarmouth Port

January 24, 2020

Courtesy of IFAW’s Facebook page

YARMOUTH PORT – The marine mammal rescue team at the International Fund for Animal Welfare’s Yarmouth Port branch recently aided three dolphins in reaching safer waters.

According to a Facebook post, reports of dolphins approaching shallow water near land were received. Two of the dolphins were herded to deeper waters.

A third dolphin was also discovered stranded near the shore.

IFAW’s team completed a health assessment where they confirmed that the dolphin was pregnant. From there, the dolphin’s health was cleared and they were released back into safe waters.

IFAW thanked the Wellfleet Harbormaster, Michael Flanagan, for their support.

IFAW has worked to protect and advocate for animals in dozens of countries across the globe since 1969.

