In-State Drivers Experience Mild Gas Price Increase

March 29, 2024

HYANNIS – AAA Northeast reported on Monday, March 25, 2024, that average gas prices in the state have risen by 5 cents to $3.30 per gallon.

AAA officials attribute the rise to lower inventories of oil and gasoline as the summer season approaches, with domestic oil inventories falling by two million barrels as refiners produce more gasoline, alongside increased oil exports.

The average price in the state is 23 cents lower than the national average, which has risen by 27 cents over the past month to $3.53 per gallon.

“Like seasonal temperatures, gasoline prices tend to rise with the arrival of spring,” said Mark Schieldrop, Senior Spokesperson for AAA Northeast. “Northeast prices are lower than the national average thanks to more robust inventories of gasoline in our region, but the difference could narrow in the coming weeks if inventories keep tightening.”

The in-state average is one cent higher than those in Rhode Island, and 13 cents cheaper than those in Connecticut.

