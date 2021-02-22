Independence House Offering Domestic Violence Support Amid Pandemic

HYANNIS – Following the loss of Danielle Taylor of Mashpee earlier this month, Independence House is working to raise awareness of the dangers of domestic violence.

Reports of domestic violence are increasing across the country during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Economic and social pressures are said to be contributing factors in the increase of numbers and severity of such incidents during the pandemic.

In a statement from Executive Director Lysetta Hurge-Putnam, she reminds individuals that if they or a loved one are experiencing domestic violence that they can find help and resources through Independence House.

A 24/7 domestic and sexual violence help hotline is offered for victims and survivors across the Cape.

Anyone can experience domestic or sexual violence regardless of gender, race, or sexual orientation, with LGBTQIA+ individuals and people with disabilities being disproportionately affected across the country.

More information and support can be found on the website of the Independence House.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter