Independence House She-Shed Finds Home at Cotuit Center for the Arts

HYANNIS – A She-Shed that was created by Cape Associates for Independence House will find a permanent home this spring at the Cotuit Center for the Arts.

Debbie Lyman, a Board Member of Independence House Inc. and employee of Cape Associates, worked with her company to gift a She-Shed to Independence House last year as part of their philanthropic giving program.

It was also in honor of the domestic and sexual violence agency’s 40th anniversary.

Independence House supports, advocates, and empowers survivors of domestic and sexual violence, the majority of whom are women.

“A significant component of our role as change agents is engagement and public dialogue which serves to increases the visibility of domestic and sexual violence as serious public health issues worthy of focused attention,” said Independence House Executive Director, Lysetta Hurge-Putnam.

“Our collaborations and partnerships help to effect systems and social change, and increases the capacity of Cape Cod residents to achieve significant progress in supporting survivors, to increase cycles of healthy relationships and reducing sexual and domestic violence.”

Cape Associates has a history of building and donating full-scale children’s playhouses to nonprofits on Cape Cod for their fundraising efforts.

The idea behind the She-Shed came from Cape Associates Designer Mike Bremneour.

“We wanted to create something different than a playhouse this year for Independence House and I thought that a She-Shed would be the perfect complement to their important mission,” Bremneour said.

During the summer ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by Cape Associates, the She-Shed was officially delivered to Independence House with Lysetta Hurge-Putnam thanking the Cape Associates team and cutting the ceremonial ribbon.

A Cape Cod tour of the She-Shed followed at over 12 locations including the Provincetown Carnival Parade, the Eastham Windmill Weekend, Cape Cod Young Professional’s Back to Business Bash, Yarmouth Seaside Festival, and stationary week-long exhibits.

The tour ended at the Cape Codder Resort and Spa in Hyannis for the Independence House 40th Anniversary Gala in the late fall.

During the gala, a raffle for the She-Shed was held, raising over $18,000 for survivors of domestic and sexual violence

Raffle winner Susan Littlefield, a past volunteer of Independence House, donated the She-Shed back to the company.

It was decided that the She-Shed should find a home that would benefit the community which is inclusive of domestic and sexual violence which impacts one in four women.

After discussions, it was determined that the She-Shed would find a permanent home at the Cotuit Center for the Arts.

The She-Shed will make its final stop there in the spring.

To learn more about the Shed-Shed and Independence House, visit Independencehouse.org.