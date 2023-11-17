Informational Session Set for Centerville Playground

HYANNIS – The Town of Barnstable will host an informational session on November 21 at 6 p.m. to discuss proposed upgrades to the Centerville Playground.

The meeting will be held at the James H. Crocker, Jr. Hearing Room at Barnstable Town Hall and will review and discuss the changes that were made to the design of the playground in response to comments made during the previous community outreach meeting.

Those modifications include planning for an updated ball field, addition of shade to the playground, reduction in the size of the new parking area, reduction in the amount of poured-in-place surfacing, and the addition of artificial turf surfacing.

Original plans for the playground area had the two departments removing the previous wooden structure before moving on to the community approved renovations.

The Department of Public Works will be providing a brief presentation that will cover the modifications that were included in the updates plan.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions and have open dialogue after the presentation.

The meeting will also air live on Xfinity Channel 1071 or Channel 8 and be recorded and later broadcast on demand on the Town’s website.