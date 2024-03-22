Interim Executive Director Announced At Pilgrim Monument And Provincetown Museum

PROVINCETOWN – A new executive director has been appointed at the Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum.

The role is being filled on an interim basis by Courtney Hurst, who will start at the beginning of May.

The current executive director, Dr. David Weidner, is retiring.

A nationwide search for a permanent new director will be conducted later this year. Hurst is a Provincetown native who served on the Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum board of trustees for more than twelve years, including as the board president for five years.

“On behalf of the Board, I am excited to announce that Courtney will step into the role of PMPM’s interim executive director,” said Steven Ridini, Ed.D., president of the Board of Trustees. “As Provincetown’s native daughter, her passion and pride for the Monument has been evident for many years. Selecting her to lead the organization and fulfill its mission benefits us and the broader community.”

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter