Interim Provincetown School Superintendent Offered Full-Time Job

March 2, 2023

PROVINCETOWN – The Provincetown School Committee has unanimously decided to appoint Interim Superintendent Gerry Goyette to the full-time role.

Goyette, who’s worked in education for 35 years, was initially brought in as the Interim Superintendent back in July of 2021. Since then, town officials noted his evolution and work ethic in the role.

Those factors in addition to recommendations from a search committee prompted the school committee to vote in favor of him fully moving into the position going forward.

Goyette was also the principal of Provincetown IB Schools starting in 2021.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


