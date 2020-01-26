You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Investigation Underway After Kobe Bryant, daughter perish in copter crash, 7 others dead

January 26, 2020

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department meets with media follow fatal helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant

LOS ANGELES (AP) – NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others are dead after their helicopter went down in Southern California.

The chopper crashed Sunday in Calabasas, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Authorities confirmed that nine people died, with no survivors.

A person familiar with the crash tells The Associated Press that Bryant was among the victims.

A second person familiar with the case says Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna also was killed.

Bryant was an all-time basketball great who won five NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Word of Bryant’s death at age 41 is rocketing around the sports and entertainment worlds, with many stars taking to Twitter to register their shock, disbelief and dismay.

